Over 2,000 Paramilitary Staff To Treat COVID Patients At Delhi's Largest Care Centre

ITBP has taken charge of the 10,000 bed coronavirus care facility in Delhi

More than 2,000 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, including doctors, will treat and manage Delhi's biggest COVID-19 care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur area.

DG ITBP, SS Deswal, who went to check preparedness of the facility today, said that it is now fully ready and can accommodate 10,000 patients.

He also said that ITBP's past experiences will also help the force to take care of the coronavirus-infected patients.

"ITBP has gained experience in last four months. Initially, we managed a COVID quarantine center in Chhawla and then our 200-bed hospital in Noida. Our medical team will help people in this crisis," SS Deswal told ANI.

While talking to the ITBP personnel, Mr Deswal said that the force is ready with the team of doctors to provide full support to the centre. He said that the ITBP is always ready to assist the authorities with full support in COVID care arrangements. The required team of doctors and other medical staff, support and security staff as sought, has been provided to the centre.

This centre will have electric vehicles, e-rickshaws for patients to help them in their commute to the washrooms, or any other medical facilities.

ITBP was tasked by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide the medical staff and support to the COVID Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas Chattarpur in Delhi as a Nodal Agency to operate it.

The Delhi government has been providing all administrative support while the Radha Soami Beas Chattarpur has provided the campus, housing and other infrastructure and assistance including food.

The total capacity at the facility may be raised to over 10,200 beds which will be the largest COVID-19 care facility set in India so far. It's also the largest such facility envisaged worldwide.

The place will have two segments - Covid Care Centre (CCC), where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated, and Dedicated Covid Health Care (DCHC). The CCC will have 90 percent beds while DCHC will have 10 per cent.

