Orange Alert For Delhi, Heavy Rain Disrupts Traffic, Roads Waterlogged

Heavy rain in Delhi is les to traffic jams.

National capital Delhi has been witnessing rain from last evening, leading to traffic snarls and waterlogging in many areas. The weather department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Thursday, which has been extended for today. It implies the residents must be prepared for power cuts and significant interruptions to transport, rail, road and air services. The temperature too dropped due to rain, hovering around 21.4 degrees Celsius or four degrees below normal, as per IMD. The highest rainfall - 69.44 mm - has been recorded at Ridge station in the last 24 hours, the weather department further said.

At Delhi's base station Safdarjung, the rainfall recorded in the same period was 29.6 mm, at Delhi University it was 56.5 mm, Lodhi Road 28.2 mm, Aya Nagar 19.5 mm and Palam 18 mm.

What is orange alert?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues weather alerts to make people aware of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or damage to life.

These alerts are colour-coded, starting from yellow (for moderate rainfall), orange (for heavy to very heavy and asking authorities to be alert) and red (extremely heavy warning authorities to take action).

These alerts are also issued during floods, depending on the amount of water rising above land or a river due to torrential rain.

The role of weather phenomenon

As per IMD, a depression over southwest Uttar Pradesh is causing the rain in Delhi and its neighbouring areas in the National Capital Region (NCR). As per the IMD bulletin on Thursday evening, the depression lay centred over a region about 70 km east-northeast of Agra.

It is expected to move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually from Friday, September 13. The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand due to the depression.

Situation in Delhi

The rainfall from Wednesday evening caused huge traffic jams that disrupted movement across the city. The Delhi Traffic Police posted videos and photos advising people to avoid affected areas and take alternate routes.

"Traffic is affected on NH-48 in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur due to water logging at GGR PDR. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

Roads affected

A temple submerged in the rising Yamuna river. (IANS)

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in the carriageway from Kalkaji towards Defence Colony, Main Kanjhawla Road in the carriageway from Budh Vihar towards Puth Khurd, Outer Ring Road, Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa.

The traffic was also affected on MB Road in the carriageway from Khanpur T-Point towards Mehrauli and vice versa as well as on Guru Teg Bahadur Road in both directions from Ring Road towards Patel Chest in front of Khalsa College.

GTK Road experienced disruptions on both carriageways from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur Chowk and vice versa due to waterlogging near GTK Depot and Jahangirpuri Metro Station.

The Main Outer Ring Road saw traffic jams in the carriageway from Bhera Enclave Roundabout towards Peeragarhi, caused by waterlogging and an overflow of sewer water near Nagin Lake Apartments, Peeragarhi.

Forecast for Friday

The IMD has said in its forecast that Delhi will witness a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity level will hover around 96 per cent, as per IMD, raising the possibility of rain.