On Ram Temple Consecration Day, AIIMS Delhi To Stay Shut Till 2.30 pm

AIIMS Delhi will remain closed till 2.30 pm on Monday

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi will remain shut till 2.30 pm on Monday after the Centre announced a half-day closing for the Ram temple's consecration in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

In a note to all AIIMS department, the top medical institute's administrative officer Rajesh Kumar said all critical clinical services will remain functional.

"... It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half-day closed till 14.30 hours (2.30 pm) on 22.01.2024. All chiefs of centres, head of departments, units, and branch officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them," Mr Kumar said in the note.

The note did not mention whether out-patient department (OPD) services will be affected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hundreds of high-profile guests will attend the Ram temple's pran prathistha on Monday.

PM Modi today prayed at the Sri Ranganathaswamy and Ramanathaswamy temples in Tamil Nadu and took a holy dip at the Rameswaram 'Angi theerth' beach. PM Modi had earlier in the week offered prayers at temples in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The first Prime Minister to visit the Srirangam temple, he wore a spotless veshti (dhothi) and an angawastram (a shawl) and prayed with folded hands in the Lord Vishnu temple.

The whole of Ayodhya is steeped in religious spirit. A new branch of a state-run bank that opened on Thursday in a building along the Ram Path has been named the 'Ramjanmabhoomi' branch, news agency PTI reported.

A redeveloped road that skirts its way off Ram Path, on the way to the Ram temple site, has been named Ramjanmabhoomi Path too.