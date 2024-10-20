On CCTV, Moment Huge Explosion Ripped Through Wall Of Delhi School

A CCTV grab of the explosion that ripped through the wall of a school in Delhi's Rohini

CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment an explosion tore through the wall of a school in Delhi's Rohini today. No one was injured. The incident raised alarm, coming amid numerous bomb threat calls to airlines across India.

A bomb squad and a police forensic team took samples from the spot near the school in Sector 14 Rohini to ascertain the source of the explosion, which was reported at 7.50 am.

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) also reached the spot. The police said the wall of the school, nearby shops and a car were damaged.

The police have collected mobile network data to find who were present nearby when the explosion happened, suspected to be a crude bomb.

Forensic experts inspecting the area outside the school found a suspicious "white powder" from the spot and sent it to a laboratory. They dug up the ground near the school wall and took soil samples.

"Whether it is some kind of explosive or anything else can only be ascertained after we thoroughly examine it. We are suspecting a crude bomb," a senior officer said, news agency PTI reported.

NSG commandos have deployed robots to scan the entire area to know if there are any other explosive material.

"NSG, NIA and Delhi Police have cordoned off the entire area. Delhi Police is already on high alert due to festival season. Police has filed a case under the Explosives Act," the officer said.