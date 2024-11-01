On CCTV, Delhi Man Shot Dead In Front Of His Son During Diwali Celebrations

The incident occurred in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area

A man and his nephew were shot dead by two men while they were celebrating Diwali outside their residence in Delhi's Shahdara on Thursday, the police said.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, occurred in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area around 8 pm.

In the video, the man, 44-year-old Akash Sharma, his nephew, Rishabh Sharma (16), and son, Krish Sharma (10), were seen bursting firecrackers on the narrow road outside their house.

A man is then seen coming on a two-wheeler and touching the feet of Mr Sharma, while another stands there. Seconds later, the other man fires about five rounds of bullets at Mr Sharma, killing him and injuring his son.

As his nephew ran after the shooters, he was also shot dead.

Police said ot seems to be a case of personal enmity.

#WATCH | Delhi: DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam says, "At around 8.30 pm, we received a PCR call informing that there had been firing in the Bihari Colony and some people were injured. Upon reaching the spot, it was known that Akash (40) his nephew Rishab (16) and his son Krish (10)… https://t.co/BqAwGVwH9Epic.twitter.com/swBryX1AXc — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024

According to reports, Akash's wife said she knew the attackers and that there had been a dispute between them over land for many years.