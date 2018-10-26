Notice Issued To Delhi University Professor Over Sexual Harassment

Sources said action against the professor was delayed as he moved the Delhi High Court. (File)

The Governing Body (GB) of Delhi University's Bharati College has issued a show cause notice to a professor accused of sexual harassment based on the Internal Complaints Committee's (ICC) report, which found him guilty, a college official said on Thursday.

Around 150 students held a protest within the college premises on Wednesday against the alleged delay by the GB in taking action on the ICC's recommendations in the case.

"There are procedures to be followed and we have been working. The report (of the ICC) has been presented to the Governing Body and the college is well aware of the matter and we will ensure that the right thing is done," Bharti College principal Mukti Sanyal said.

In February this year, a student had complained to the Delhi University authorities that the professor sent lewd messages to her. She also submitted a video in which she is seen confronting the professor.

Following the complaint, the professor was sent on leave.

The GB has issued a show-cause notice to the professor and his response is awaited. In case a reply is not received, an ex-parte decision would be taken, an official said requesting anonymity.

The GB is due to meet on Monday, the official added.

After the GB takes a decision about the action to be taken against the professor, it will send a report to the varsity's authorities for approval. "The matter is under process and we will take care of our students," GB chairman Ajay Gaur said.

Sources said action against the professor was delayed as he moved the Delhi High Court and filed three petitions against the college.

Though the petitions were dismissed, the college had to attend to them and the authorities could not move fast as the matter was sub judice.

