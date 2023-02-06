Not A Must For Delhi Metro To Give Drinking Water At Stations: Centre

It is not incumbent upon the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to provide free drinking water and toilet facilities at stations within the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the government told Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said this in a written response to a query.

"The decision to provide free drinking water and toilet facilities is within the domain of the concerned Metro Rail administration. It is not incumbent upon DMRC to provide free drinking water and toilet facilities at stations within the provisions of The Consumer Protection Act, 2019," he said.

The DMRC has, however, informed that "they have arranged drinking water facilities at stations by way of shops/kiosks/water ATMs on payment basis", Kaushal Kishore said.

"Further, they have issued directions to all station staff to provide drinking water to passengers on demand. Further, toilet facilities are provided at all metro stations of Delhi metro through outsourced agencies on payment basis."

"In case of emergency, commuters can also use the station staff toilet facility, wherever available, free of cost at metro stations," the minister said in his response.

