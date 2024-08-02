'Didn't Challan Water?' Court Jabs Delhi Cops, CBI To Probe Basement Deaths

It is a matter of great relief that the cops have not challaned the rainwater flowing in the drain for the death of three civil services aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre in the national capital, said the Delhi High Court taking a swipe over the arrest of an SUV driver who was crossing the area.

The court, hinting that many senior officials may be involved in the case, has transferred the investigation into the deaths of students at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar last week to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Keeping in view the nature of the incident and to ensure that the public remains in no doubt regarding the investigation, this court transfers the investigation to the CBI," said the Delhi High Court.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) is directed to appoint a senior officer to monitor the CBI investigation and ensure that it is completed in a time-bound manner, the court ordered.

Manuj Kathuria - who faced the charge of 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' was arrested for driving on that waterlogged road beside that coaching centre before its basement got flooded - was granted bail yesterday.

The court emphasized that the police earn respect by arresting the culprits and protecting the innocent. It warned that arresting the innocent while letting the guilty go free would be a grave injustice.

Delhi Police apologised but blamed media reports for the negative impression.

It also directed the Delhi Police to provide a clear account of the facts, stating that failing to do so would be unacceptable and likened it to a "brothers club" approach.

The cops were directed to conduct the investigation in a scientific manner and advised not to bow to any external pressures.

The court asked why the civic officials didn't inform the commissioner about non-functioning storm water drains in Rajinder Nagar, adding it has "become a norm and MCD officials are not bothered".

The Delhi Police has arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre and charged them for culpable homicide after three students - Shreya Yadav (25) of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Ernakulam in Kerala - died in its flooded basement on Saturday night.

Officials have said an absence of a drainage system and safety measures and the use of the basement for commercial activities in violation of norms led to the death of three civil services aspirants at the coaching centre.