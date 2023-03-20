No Delhi Budget Tomorrow, Sources Say No Approval From Centre Yet

A new flashpoint is likely to develop between the Delhi government and the BJP-led Central government over the budget of the national capital, which was due tomorrow. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Centre has "put a stop" to the presentation of the budget.

"This is the first time in the history of India... The budget of Delhi was to come tomorrow morning, but the Central government has put a stop to our budget. Delhi's budget will not come tomorrow morning," he told News 18 India during an interview.

"From tomorrow, the employees of Delhi government, doctors and teachers will not get their salary... This is out and out hooliganism," he had added.

BIG BREAKING‼️



दिल्ली में कल बजट पेश नहीं होगा।



भारत के इतिहास में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है कि कल Delhi Govt का Budget पेश होना था और आज शाम को केंद्र सरकार ने बजट पर रोक लगा दी है।



सीधे-सीधे गुंडागर्दी चल रही है।



-CM @ArvindKejriwal#News18IndiaChaupalpic.twitter.com/lQnA8z4ukD — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 20, 2023

Sources said the Union home ministry has withheld permission, which is mandatory before the presentation of a state budget. The reason is not yet clear.

Kailash Gahlot, who had taken over the finance portfolio of Manish Sisodia since his arrest, was to present the budget. Like every year, the lion's share of the budget is expected to go to the education and health sectors, which AAP gives primacy to.

In the "Outcome Budget" presented in the assembly today, Mr Gahlot presented the government's key achievements over the last year.

Mr Gahlot later tweeted the highlights, which had special focus on education, health and infrastructure.

#DelhiOutcomeBudget | EDUCATION REPORT:



📚98% & 97% results in 12 & 10

💡2 lakh students generated 41000 business ideas

🎥83% schools installed with CCTV

🏫11 new SOSE added

🇮🇳100% schools implemented Deshbhakti Curriculum

🧑🏻‍🏫90% schools marking the attendance online



-@kgahlotpic.twitter.com/uIBeRh82Ks — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) March 20, 2023

A crucial project to make Delhi roads traffic jam free- the Extension of Ashram-DND Flyover has been completed this year. To make conveyance safer for pedestrians, 4 footover bridges have also been constructed by the @ArvindKejriwal Govt. #DelhiOutcomeBudget — Office of Minister Kailash Gahlot (@Min_KGahlot) March 20, 2023

In the health sector, the merits of our healthcare system are "recognised globally", he said. The Arvind Kejriwal government's "3-tier health system has provided free medicines, tests and health services to 2 lakh citizens daily, ensuring that quality healthcare reaches the most vulnerable," his tweet read.

1,000 patients are treated daily in Delhi's 515 mohalla clinics, 1,62,288 people avail services each day in 38 hospitals run by the government, he said.