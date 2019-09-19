Nigerian Man In Delhi Posed As Wealthy Foreigner, Cheated Women; Jailed

The police have arrested the man. (Representational)

The police in Delhi have arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly cheating several women by pretending to be a wealthy foreigner.

According to an official statement, the man promised to marry the women and give them gifts. He would later dupe them.

"The accused sent gifts to the women, who would then get a call from a person pretending to be a customs official. He would tell the woman that the gift has been held for customs violations and that she has to pay a clearance charge or fine to receive it," the statement said.

Once the women transferred the money, the accused disappeared, the police said.

The accused used profile pictures and information of doctors, engineers and fashion designers living abroad to create new identities to con the women.

