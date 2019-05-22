Nepalese Couple Arrested For Stealing Valuables From Defence Colony House

The couple have been identified as Shanti Joshi, Kishan Joshi from Nepal (Representational)

Delhi Police arrested a Nepalese couple on charges of committing theft at a house in south Delhi's Defence Colony area where one of them was employed as a maid, officials said on Tuesday.

The couple have been identified as Shanti Joshi (36) and Kishan Joshi (45), natives of Bajhang district in Nepal, they said.

"Shanti, the maid, was employed in the house and only 15 days later she was found missing along with the safe kept in house," senior police official (South) Vijay Kumar said.

A case was registered on April 10 and investigation was initiated. The safe was carrying cash, jewellery and valuables. The only clue was the mobile phone used by the maid which was found inactive soon after the incident. Not even one photograph of accused was available, he said.

After discreet technical search and monitoring, the accused was tracked moving towards Nepal, the police said.

Further after a month, the close contacts of accused were tracked in Bangalore.

The team zeroed down the location and then door-to-door survey was conducted.

On ground survey, the maid was found working in a house.

She was identified on the basis of a photograph available on CAF. She was apprehended with her husband and the stolen diamond ring, wrist watch and other articles were recovered, the police added.

