Neeraj Bawana Gang Member Arrested In Murder Case

One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession. (Representational)

A 20-year-old member of the Neeraj Bawana gang was arrested from Outer North Delhi's Bawana area, the police said today.

The accused has been identified as Parmod Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana.

A murder case on October 7, 2018 at Bawana police station and three robbery cases in Haryana were registered against him, they said.

According to Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), "On October 6, 2018, a firing incident took place in Bawana where one Amit was shot dead and his friend Pinki (name changed) got injured".

During investigation, it was revealed that Ms Pinki was a cousin of Neeraj Bawana and she was in a relationship with Mr Amit.

Neeraj Bawana and his other family members were against the relationship so they asked Raj Kumar to kill the two, the DCP said.

Raj Kumar, along with two others -- identified as Harish and his brother-in-law Pramod -- attacked them.

After the incident, Harish and Raj were arrested but Pramod Kumar was absconding.

On Friday, the police got a tip-off about Pramod Kumar and laid a trap near Choti Pulia, Kanjhawala Road, Bawana and arrested him, the DCP said.

One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, they added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.