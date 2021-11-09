Must Work Together To Implement Scheme To Curb Drug Abuse: Delhi Minister

The Delhi government has developed a scheme to curb drug abuse among youth. (Representational)

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam today said various stakeholders need to work together to implement the city government's 'Suryodaya Scheme' to tackle drug abuse.

He chaired a high-level meeting with the department officials regarding the progress and implementation of the scheme that has been developed to curb drug abuse in the national capital, especially among the youth through rehabilitation.

The main concern of the minister was the effective roll-out and implementation of the scheme, according to a statement. The minister pressed upon the need to successfully rehabilitate victims of drug abuse and their families, it said.

"The youth of this country have become victims of drug abuse. Children as early as the age of 10 and 11 have become victims of drug abuse. This is the failure of society at large from parents, schools to enforcement agencies in preventing the child from falling into substance abuse. We will create a robust ecosystem for a drug-free childhood," he said.

The minister also said it is important to effectively monitor, evaluate and implement the best programmes by all the agencies to rehabilitate victims of drug abuse.

"All stakeholders from various departments, such as education, social justice, police and law enforcement support and child rights commission need to work in close coordination.

"All the agencies should come together and work for a community-based implementation of the Suryodaya Scheme. We not only need to rehabilitate the child who is a victim of drug abuse but also provide counselling to their families," the statement quoted the minister as saying.

In July 2021, Gautam had inaugurated Suryodaya Kendra, a one-stop centre for drug de-addiction in Delhi. The one-stop centre rehabilitates victims of drug abuse through counselling, among others.