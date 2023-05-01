Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Gets Rs 773 Crore For Sanitation Services

The Delhi government has approved the release of Rs 773 crore to support the MCD for better sanitation services in the city, a government statement said on Monday.

The amount will also help timely payment of salaries to the employees of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD and its retired personnel, it said.

The Arvind Kejriwal government will ensure every hard-working MCD employee is compensated timely and they do not face the brunt of "mismanagement" that was a "regular affair" in the previous regime of BJP, it said. The BJP, which ruled the MCD for 15 years since 2007, would in turn accuse the AAP government of deliberately not releasing funds to the civic body.

