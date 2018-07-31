Mother Rejected Delhi Man's Marriage To Daughter. He Shot Himself Dead

Further investigation is underway and the body has been sent for post-mortem: Police.(Representational)

A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself on Monday at the residence of the woman he wanted to get married to in Vijay Vihar area of Rohini, the police said.

Naveen went to the woman's house with a country-made pistol in his hand. When the woman saw him with a pistol in his hand, she ran away towards her mother who was on the first floor, they added.

While she was upstairs, she heard a single gunshot. Naveen allegedly shot himself in the chest, police said.

He was rushed to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

No suicide note was found at the spot but police suspect that the man was depressed after the woman turned down his marriage proposal.

He had asked for the woman's hand in marriage but her mother had refused, following which he was depressed, the police said.

Further investigation is underway and the body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

