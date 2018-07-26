Morning Rain Leads To Waterlogging, Traffic Jam In Delhi-NCR

Early showers led to huge traffic jams at the peak office hours in the Capital.

Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2018 09:49 IST
Weather update: Office goers were caught in the slow movement of traffic.

New Delhi: 

Delhi and its National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy rain on Thursday morning, bringing relief from humidity, which was recorded at 91 per cent at 8.30 am earlier in the day.

The maximum temperature in the city settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius in the Safdarjung Observatory, Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Early showers led to huge traffic jams at the peak office hours in the Capital. Office goers en route to Noida from Delhi and vice versa were caught in the slow movement of traffic. 

Waterlogging was also reported in adjoining Noida and some parts of Delhi.

Delhi Traffic Police issued advisory for motorists to avoid certain sections of roads.

Traffic is affected at Mayapuri Chowk and from Badarpur to Mehrauli due to waterlogging, it said.

Residents also complained of power cuts in their localities

For more Delhi news, click here.

