Mobile Phone Theft Leads To Shootout With Delhi Police, 2 Arrested

Two men have been arrested for allegedly snatching a man's mobile phone on Wednesday and firing at the police in Delhi. A pistol and a stolen bike were recovered from the accused Sonu, 24, and Sunil, 33, the police said.

"A police team was patrolling near L Block in Sector 5 of Bawana Industrial Area around 2.30 pm on Wednesday when a person walked up to them and pointed towards two men on a bike alleging that they snatched his mobile phone," a police officer said.

Police started chasing the bike and told the suspects to stop. However, the man riding pillion fired at the police. "The police too fired three rounds, but the suspects managed to flee after entering the narrow streets of Sannoth village," he said.

Several teams were formed to identify and arrest of the accused.

On Friday, police got information about the two accused and laid a trap on a road. The suspects were seen on a bike.

The police tried to stop them but they again tried to flee and fired three rounds. The police returned fire, which hit the leg of the accused Sonu. Both were arrested after the shootout.

The two men have records of at least 24 criminal activities, the police said, adding investigation is on.