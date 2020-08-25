Minors More Exposed To Covid-19 Than Senior Citizens In Delhi: Sero Survey

So far it's unclear which areas in Delhi had maximum infections among minors. (Representational)

Are minors in the 5-17 age group more vulnerable to COVID-19 than previously thought? That is what the second sero survey in Delhi which tested for antibodies in a sample size of 15,000 seems to have found. Not just that, it has found that senior citizens showed a lower infection rate than the minors.

Equal percentages of samples were taken from the youngest and eldest lot for the survey. 25 percent samples were taken from 8-17 age group and 25 percent samples from the above 50 age group.

But the 8-17 age group had a 34.7 percent prevalence rate while the above 50 age group had 31.2 percent prevalence rate.

Rest 50 percent samples were of people in the 18 to 49 age group and their prevalence rate was 28.5 percent.

Government officials have claimed the Maulana Azad Medical College is still compiling the complete report on the survey and so far it's unclear which specific areas in Delhi had maximum infections among minors.

Dr Manish Malik, Associate Director, Paediatric, at Max smart Superspecialty Hospital in Saket told NDTV "The reason why it is so high in children is probably because children don't practice social distancing. They don't wash their hands and there are children from the lower socio- economic background who are mixing with each other in their neighboring areas. They are playing with each other and that is how they are transmitting the virus. The levels are not so high in the elderly population is because the elderly have been singled out right from the outset as being very high risk. Hence, they've been taking precautions from the outset, washing their hands, covering their face."

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital said, "One reason could be that earlier the lockdown was stricter and all children were staying indoors completely but now with the easing restrictions infections have also increased. The other reason could be the parents who go outside for work or to markets. They could have also brought it home. But we will need a detailed subgroup study to find out more."

The Delhi government has said that it will be conducting sero-surveys in the first week of every month in order to analyse the pattern of infections across the city better.