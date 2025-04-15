Minimum Wages Hiked In Delhi: All About Revised Wage Rates

The BJP government in Delhi has hiked the wages of skilled and unskilled workers hired by it, a move aimed at providing relief amid inflation, officials said on Tuesday.

The secretary cum labour commissioner of Delhi said in a statement that the government has enhanced notified rates of minimum wages for workers hired in scheduled employment.

The hike was due to the dearness allowance rates announced by the Centre, which is applicable from April 1, it said.

"This enhancement/increase in wages will not only neutralize the inflation rate but also provide relief to a large number of workers in Delhi," the statement added.

The workers paid less than the minimum rates of wages can file claims before the Joint Labour Commissioner in the districts.

The new wage rates range from lower to higher depending on the skills of the workers. Unskilled workers will now receive Rs 18,456 per month, a rise from Rs 18,066. Semi-skilled workers will earn Rs 20,371, up from Rs 19,929, the statement said.

Skilled workers, including non-matriculate workers, will now be paid Rs 22,411, an increase from Rs 21,917. For those with educational qualifications of graduation or above, the new wage will be Rs 24,356, up from Rs 23,836.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)