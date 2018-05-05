Mercury Rising Up Again In Delhi, But Air Quality Improves Saturday may see a maximum temperature around 38 degrees, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), also predicting a partly, cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder and lightning. The weather forecast forecasts the mercury to hover around 40 degrees towards Monday, May 7.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi's minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius (File Photo) New Delhi: After a respite, mercury started rising up in the National Capital with Friday's minimum temperature recorded 37.1 degree Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and expected to be similar on Saturday.



Saturday may see a maximum temperature around 38 degrees, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), also predicting a partly, cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder and lightning. The weather forecast forecasts the mercury to hover around 40 degrees towards Monday, May 7.



The maximum temperature fluctuated from 34.7 degrees, four notches below the season's average at Narela, 36.1 degrees in the Ridge area, 38.3 degrees in Palam and 38 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar.



Neighbouring Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana recorded 37.1 degrees, while Noida in Uttar Pradesh saw a maximum temperature of 37 degrees.



Friday's minimum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The humidity oscillated between 41 to 71 per cent.



On the brighter side, the air quality of Delhi saw remarkable improvement since Thursday.



According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), Delhi's air quality has improved to moderate with Air Quality Index (AQI) across 10 locations in NCR around 121.



East Delhi's Anand Vihar, which is among the most polluted region, on Friday saw cleaner air marked "satisfactory" by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI, on a scale of 0 to 500, as per CPCB recorded from 29 stations within Delhi was 135.



Thursday's maximum temperature was 35.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.8 degrees, five notches below the season's average.



After a respite, mercury started rising up in the National Capital with Friday's minimum temperature recorded 37.1 degree Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and expected to be similar on Saturday.Saturday may see a maximum temperature around 38 degrees, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), also predicting a partly, cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder and lightning. The weather forecast forecasts the mercury to hover around 40 degrees towards Monday, May 7.The maximum temperature fluctuated from 34.7 degrees, four notches below the season's average at Narela, 36.1 degrees in the Ridge area, 38.3 degrees in Palam and 38 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar.Neighbouring Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana recorded 37.1 degrees, while Noida in Uttar Pradesh saw a maximum temperature of 37 degrees.Friday's minimum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The humidity oscillated between 41 to 71 per cent.On the brighter side, the air quality of Delhi saw remarkable improvement since Thursday.According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), Delhi's air quality has improved to moderate with Air Quality Index (AQI) across 10 locations in NCR around 121. East Delhi's Anand Vihar, which is among the most polluted region, on Friday saw cleaner air marked "satisfactory" by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI, on a scale of 0 to 500, as per CPCB recorded from 29 stations within Delhi was 135.Thursday's maximum temperature was 35.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.8 degrees, five notches below the season's average. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter