Mercedes Rams Truck On Delhi Flyover, 2 Dead, 3 In ICU

Two people were killed and three are battling for life after the Mercedes sedan they were travelling in crashed into a truck in Delhi Cantonment area in the early hours yesterday.

Visuals from the accident spot show the mangled remains of the luxury sedan, indicating the impact of the crash. The front half of the sedan is completely damaged and while the airbags were deployed, they could not insulate the cabin from the impact due to the severity of the crash. .

According to the police, the five youths in the car were residents of Palam in southwest Delhi and were returning from a wedding in Faridabad when the accident took place around 3 am yesterday. On a flyover between Dhaula Kuan and Palam, the car seems to have lost control and crashed into a truck.

Police said they rushed a team to the spot after receiving information about the accident. The police team found the car overturned and badly damaged.

The five passengers were rescued from within the vehicle and rushed to a hospital. Two of them, identified as Vinod and Krishna Solanki, died during treatment.

The other three youths, identified as Nitin, Jitender and Karan Bhardwaj, are in a critical condition and are undergoing treatment in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Police have registered an FIR in this connection and are trying to track down the truck driver. Footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being scanned to get more information about what led to the accident.