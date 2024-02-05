Medical Student Dies By Suicide In College Hostel Room: Delhi Cops

A team of forensic experts reached the spot after the police were informed. (Representational)

A medical student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room today at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College, the police said.

The woman was a final-year MBBS student at the medical college located near ITO in central Delhi. The 23-year-old student was found dead in her room, the police said.

The police were informed in the afternoon regarding the incident and the student's friends and family are being questioned to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.

A team of forensic experts reached the spot after the police were informed. No suicide note has been recovered and the cops have not disclosed the identity of the student to maintain the privacy of the family. The matter is under investigation.

The Delhi High Court in a petition concerning the alleged death by suicide of IIT Delhi students last year said, "This court can understand the sentiments of the parents of the deceased and deeply discourages the growing trend of pressurising young minds to perform the best in every aspect of life, leading them to take unfortunate steps," said Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar.

"It is high time that the faculty, as well as other staff members of the Indian Institute of Technology, make conscious efforts and take endeavours to counsel, encourage, motivate and invigorate the students. It is of utmost priority to make young minds understand that though scoring good marks and performing your best is important, it is not the most important thing in life and one can certainly give his or her best without succumbing to the pressures or stress of performing better," the court said.

A final year BTech student allegedly died by suicide in his paying guest room in Rajasthan's Kota on February 2.

The student took the extreme step sometime on Wednesday but his body was recovered from his room in the Vigyan Nagar area on Thursday night. No suicide note was recovered, they said. This was the third suicide reported from Kota in two weeks.

So far, three suicides have been reported in Kota this year. On January 29, an 18-year-old student preparing for JEE allegedly died at her home in this coaching hub, leaving behind a suicide note saying sorry to her parents.

On January 23, a 19-year-old student died in his hostel room in Kota. He had come to the city from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district a year back to prepare for the medical entrance exam NEET. No suicide note was found in that case.