Delhi Schools Closed Tomorrow, A Day Before Civic Body Election

Delhi schools will be closed a day ahead of the MCD election

Schools in Delhi will be shut tomorrow, a day ahead of voting in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election on Sunday.

To make up for this, schools in the national capital will remain open on December 10, the second Saturday of the month.

The BJP has been running the MCD for the past 15 years. The party is confident of winning again on the back of the work it has done.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also eyeing for a win in the local body for the first time. Mr Kejriwal's party has fronted anti-corruption messages to blunt the BJP's claims of maintain the city.

The counting of votes for the MCD election is on December 7, a day before assembly election results for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be announced.