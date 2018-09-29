97-Year-Old Woman Robbed, Strangled By Relative In North-West Delhi

The woman, identified as Nathia, a resident of Pitampura, was missing since Sunday, following which her son Babu Ali filed a missing report at the Maurya Enclave police station, the police said.

Delhi | | Updated: September 29, 2018 00:02 IST
A 97-year-old woman was robbed, strangled to death allegedly by her relative in Delhi (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 97-year-old woman was robbed and strangled to death allegedly by her relative in northwest Delhi's Maurya Enclave area, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.

The woman, identified as Nathia, a resident of Pitampura, was missing since Sunday, following which her son Babu Ali filed a missing report at the Maurya Enclave police station, the police said.

The body of the woman was sent for postmortem at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan.

The accused, Firoz, 22, was arrested and the woman's gold earrings and silver bangles were recovered from his possession, another officer said.

