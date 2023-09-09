Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Delhi's Anand Vihar

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained (Representational)

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Anand Vihar area, an official said on Saturday evening.

No deaths or injuries were reported in the blaze.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were deployed to spot to control the fire.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

