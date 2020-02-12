Masked Man Robs Rs 1.5 Lakh At Gunpoint From Bank In Delhi

When the bank opened the masked man entered it at 10.20 am and overpowered the security guard, the police said.

Masked Man Robs Rs 1.5 Lakh At Gunpoint From Bank In Delhi

Multiple teams have launched a manhunt to find the robber, the police said.

New Delhi:

A masked man robbed Rs 1.5 lakh at gunpoint from a public sector bank in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Wednesday morning, the police said.

When the bank opened for regular business, the masked man, wearing a black jacket, blue trousers and a blue cap, entered it at 10.20 am and overpowered the security guard, they said.

He pointed a gun and demanded money from a bank staffer, who gave him Rs 1.5 lakh from the cash counter, a police officer said. The robber fled from the spot on a scooter.

Multiple teams have launched a manhunt to find the robber, he added.

Comments
Masked man robs bankman robs bank in delhi

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Delhi Election 2020: Follow NDTV for election results and live analysis

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News