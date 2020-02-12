Masked Man Robs Rs 1.5 Lakh At Gunpoint From Bank In Delhi

Multiple teams have launched a manhunt to find the robber, the police said.

A masked man robbed Rs 1.5 lakh at gunpoint from a public sector bank in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Wednesday morning, the police said.

When the bank opened for regular business, the masked man, wearing a black jacket, blue trousers and a blue cap, entered it at 10.20 am and overpowered the security guard, they said.

He pointed a gun and demanded money from a bank staffer, who gave him Rs 1.5 lakh from the cash counter, a police officer said. The robber fled from the spot on a scooter.

Multiple teams have launched a manhunt to find the robber, he added.