Manoj Tiwari Removes Ex-Mayor, Involved In Fight With Husband, From Post

Days after she was involved in a physical altercation with her husband in BJP's state office, former Mayor Sarita Chaudhary was on Tuesday removed from her post of state convenor for 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'.

In a notification, the General Secretary of Delhi BJP said: "Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari has ordered to remove Chaudhary from the post of state convenor for 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' with immediate effects".

On September 19, Tiwari removed party's Mehrauli District President Azad Singh from his post after he allegedly slapped his wife Chaudhary in the premises of the party office here. Tiwari has appointed Vikas Tanwar as the new acting district president with immediate effects.

Singh had allegedly slapped his wife in the party office in front of several people, a video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

