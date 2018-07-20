Manipur Man Beaten To Death By Cousin Over Monetary Dispute

The incident was reported to police at 5.30 a.m. (File photo)

A 25-year old youth from Manipur was beaten to death here early on Thursday by his cousin over a monetary dispute, police said.

The deceased was identified as Suihaimi Khangah A.S by his brother who also stayed with him in a rented flat at Sunlight Colony area of south Delhi, police said.

"Local police reached at the spot and found some blood clots and stains at the spot. Suihaimi Khangah A.S was taken to AIIMS Trauma centre with head injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal.

"During investigation it was found that he stayed with his brother A.S Shunreiwung and his cousin Lei Shingham. They all work in different call centres located in Gurugram and Noida.

"It was found that Lei Shingham assaulted Suihaimi Khangah A.S over the issue of withdrawing some money from his account," he added.

Lei Shingham is absconding and a manhunt is on to arrest him, the DCP said.