Man Throws Chemical On Ex-Girlfriend In Delhi, Accused On The Run: Cops

The accused threw a chemical at the victim and fled, police said (Representational)

A 29-year-old woman was injured after her ex-boyfriend threw a chemical on her near the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, police said.

On being informed by a passerby around 1.15 pm that a woman was attacked with a chemical near the railway station, police took her to a hospital where she was undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

The woman, a native of Adilabad in Telangana, told police that she was married and has a child. She separated from her husband and came to Delhi around six months back and has been living as a vagabond since then, the officer said.

She had come in contact with one Rudra Vishwash and they lived together for a couple of months. However, they later separated and she was living near the New Delhi Railway station, police said.

On Saturday, following an altercation between them, Vishwash threw some chemical substance at her and fled. The victim has got swelling on the right eye and has blurred vision for which she has been treated, another police officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and police are trying to arrest the accused, the officer said.