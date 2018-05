The women have received 40-45 per cent burn injuries. (Representational )

Two women sustained burn injuries after a man, the husband of one of them threw acid on them in Paharganj. He was suspecting his wife of having an affair, the police said.The two women, Nisha (24) and Laxmi (50) were sleeping in a single room shanty when the man threw acid on them, the police said.Nisha had been staying with her parents since one month. She had troubled relations with her husband Ritesh who had been arrested in theft and snatching cases, police added.Nisha alleged that it was her husband who threw acid on her. Nisha received 45 per cent burn injuries while Laxmi received 40 per cent. The accused has been arrested, the police added.