Man Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Delhi's Rohini

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was Tuesday shot dead allegedly by motorcycle-borne assailants in Rohini's Aman Vihar area, police said.

The victim has been identified as Kuldeep, they said.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm when five men riding two motorcycles opened fire at Kuldeep and fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Kuldeep sustained a gun shot injury to his chest, he added.

A case has been registered and efforts are being taken to nab the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were known to the victim and it appears to be a case of personal enmity, the officer said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.