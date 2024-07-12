Man Preparing For Competitive Exams Beaten To Death In Delhi: Cops

The incident took place in the afternoon in a hotel room in Mohan Garden, police said. (Representational)

A man preparing for competitive exams was beaten to death by an acquaintance in the Dwarka area here following a dispute, police said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old accused identified as Gaurav has been arrested, they said.

The incident took place in the afternoon in a hotel room in Mohan Garden, they said.

The victim, Pawan, stayed in Mohan Garden and was preparing for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations, police said.

"On Thursday evening, a call regarding a quarrel was received at Mohan Garden police station. Pawan was murdered over a dispute involving a woman," a senior police officer said.

According to police, Gaurav repeatedly hit Pawan with his 'kada' (metal bracelet) resulting in his death.

"We have registered a case of murder against the accused," the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)