Man On Wheelchair Caught At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Gold

Customs officials at Delhi airport have arrested a 68-year-old wheelchair-bound man, for smuggling gold.

The passenger was trying to smuggle into the country gold worth about Rs 47 lakh, according to an official statement issued today.

The passenger was intercepted on his arrival from Dubai on Saturday.

"A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of three gold bars of foreign origin, collectively weighing 1.4 kg," the statement said.

During investigation, the passenger also admitted to having smuggled in three kg of gold bars, valued at Rs 83.29 lakh, during his previous visits.