Man Killed Friend Over Construction Of Shanty: Delhi Police

A man was shot dead allegedly by a friend and his associates after the two had an altercation over constructing a shanty in Central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they said, adding that the dead, identified as Deepak, and accused Gurdeep were friends for a long time.

Deepak succumbed to the gunshot injuries while on the way to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

"We have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Arms Act at Anand Parbat police station on the statement of a witness. An investigation is taken up," said Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

"Victim Deepak and accused Gurdeep had an altercation over the issue of constructing a jhuggi in the area which led to a fight between the duo. Thereafter, Gurdeep called his friends and Deepak was shot dead," she said.

Three accused persons have been taken into custody and at least three other accused are at large, police said, adding efforts are on to nab all the culprits.

