Man Killed, 2 Injured In Intense Gunfight Between Two Groups In Delhi

A man was killed in a gunfight between two groups in Delhi

A man was killed and two others were injured in firing between two groups in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri today, the police said.

At least 10 rounds were fired, the police said.

A man identified as Deepak died after four bullets hit him. His friend, Narendra, and another man were injured.

Two people have been arrested, the police said.

The police said Deepak, his brother and some friends were standing near a park, when Narendra and Suraj came there. Both groups had an argument over a personal matter and soon they opened fire at each other.

Deepak was hit in the neck, legs and on his back. Narendra was shot on the back, while Suraj was shot in the leg.

Deepak was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A case has been filed, and Narendra and Suraj have been arrested. The police said they are looking for more accused who are on the run.