Man Hit With Iron Rod For Disposing Off Dead Rat In Delhi, Dies

The incident took place on Monday. Police said they were informed about the incident by the hospital authorities the next day, following which they registered a case.

Delhi | | Updated: October 06, 2018 00:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Hit With Iron Rod For Disposing Off Dead Rat In Delhi, Dies

Police said the accused is yet to be arrested in the case. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 40-year-old man died after his neighbour allegedly hit him with an iron for disposing off a dead rat near his house in outer Delhi's Kirari area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Monday. Police said they were informed about the incident by the hospital authorities the next day, following which they registered a case.

The victim died on Thursday during the course of his treatment, a police official said.

A case has been registered and we are probing the matter, Seju P Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, police said, adding the accused is yet to be arrested.

According to a recent Delhi Police data, 62 of the 337 killings (18.39 percent) reported till September 15 this year in Delhi took place due to sudden provocation over trivial issues. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Man Hit With Iron RodDelhi Crime

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonLoveYatri

................................ Advertisement ................................