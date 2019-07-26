Driver Dies After SUV Catches Fire In Delhi

A fully charred body was recovered from inside the Mahindra XUV (Representational)

A man was charred to death after his Mahindra XUV 500 car caught fire near Madhuban Chowk in West Delhi's Pitampura, police said on Friday.

According to fire officials, they received information about the accident around 10.40 p.m. on Thursday night.

"Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the vehicle had been completely burnt and the fire put out by the time they reached there," a senior fire officer said. A fully charred body was recovered from inside the vehicle, they added.

