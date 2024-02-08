Man Dies After Portion Of Gokulpuri Metro Station Collapses In Delhi

The debris was cleared from the road within an hour, DMRC said.

A man died after a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station on the Pink Line in Delhi collapsed this morning. A boundary wall (eastern side) of the elevated platform fell on the road below around 11 am, the police said, sharing the details of the incident.

The victim was identified as Vinod Kumar, 53, a resident of Karawal Nagar.

Ajit Kumar, a Ghaziabad resident who was on his two-wheeler, suffered serious injuries after getting trapped under the debris. Three others - Monu, Sandeep and Mohd Tazir - got minor injuries, said the police. They are currently under treatment at a local hospital.

At least four two-wheelers were also buried under the debris.

Two officials - a manager and a junior engineer - have been suspended, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

A compensation of Rs 25 lakh has been announced for the victim's family. Delhi Metro has also announced Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries and Rs 5 lakh for serious injuries.

Video clips circulating on social media showed cops removing the rubble from collapse site. The debris was cleared from the road within an hour, DMRC said.

Delhi Metro said trains between Maujpur and Shiv Vihar are being run on a single line while the services on the rest of Pink Line remains normal.

"As an abundant safety precaution, train services on the small stretch from Maujpur to Shiv Vihar are being run on single line to attend to the fallen portion towards Up platform on Gokulpuri station which has also been temporarily closed. However, train services on the rest of Pink Line are running normally," it said.

A case under relevant sections of will be registered in this matter, the police said, adding that further investigation is on.