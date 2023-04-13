Man Crushed To Death By Bulldozer In Delhi, Driver Tried Hiding Body: Cops

A rag picker allegedly came under a JCB and was crushed to death, the police said (Representational)

A 45-year-old rag picker allegedly came under a JCB (excavator/bulldozer) and was crushed to death in outer Delhi's Ranhola area Thursday morning, police said.

According to police, the JCB driver tried to put the victim's body in a plastic bag to cover up his death but was caught in the act by the public and was thrashed.

The victim, identified as Pappu Singh was from Patna in Bihar, and lived in a nearby slum, police said.

The incident happened around 6 am and Singh's body was found in a ground opposite a farm in Vikas Nagar, they said.

"His head was crushed and half his body was found inside a plastic bag. The offending JCB with Haryana registration was found on the ground. The driver of the JCB had been thrashed by the public and was sent for medical examination," said Harendra Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

The driver, Sunny Kumar, a resident of Dwarka, had gone to the spot to clean the ground as instructed by his employer, he said.

The accused has been arrested and Singh's body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for post mortem, he added.



