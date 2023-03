Man Called For Enquiry, Jumps From Police Station Building In Delhi; Dies

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.20 pm on Sunday. (Representational)

A 45-year-old man accused of cheating a policeman died allegedly after he jumped off the third floor of a police station in Delhi on Sunday, police said.

The man, identified as Anand Verma, was called to the Kamla Market police station by the complainant, Head Constable Ajeet Singh. He has been suspended and further departmental action is being taken against him, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.20 pm on Sunday.

"The police personnel on the ground floor noticed his vulnerability and raised an alarm. He was requested not to jump but he didn't pay heed to anyone and jumped to the ground," said Sanjay Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

He was rushed to the Lok Nayak Hospital in a PCR van. However, he succumbed to the injuries and was declared dead at 4.15 pm, he said.

"There was a complaint against him for cheating HC Ajeet Singh of Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of a job. Singh, who is posted in Kamla Market, had filed the complaint. He brought Verma to the police station for enquiry. As per Singh, Verma was released after initial questioning as he had promised to return the money. However, Verma ran towards the third floor and jumped," the DCP said.

"Singh has been suspended and subsequent departmental action will be taken against him. Information has been sent to concerned authorities," the senior officer said.

Verma was a resident of Uttam Nagar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)