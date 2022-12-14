Man Who Threw Acid On Delhi Girl Left Phone With Friend For Location Alibi

CCTV: Two men on a bike threw acid on a schoolgirl in Delhi

The three men arrested for allegedly throwing acid on a 17-year-old schoolgirl in Delhi planned the attack meticulously down to the minute detail to mislead investigators, the police said in a statement today.

The teen has been hospitalised with serious injuries after the acid attack in southwest Delhi's Dwarka this morning. The police arrested all the three accused within 12 hours since the crime was captured on CCTV camera.

The three have been identified as Sachin Arora, 20; Harshit Aggarwal, 19, and Virender Singh, 22.

Sachin and Harshit came on a motorcycle to throw acid on the schoolgirl, the police said in the statement.

Virender, meanwhile, took Sachin's scooter and mobile phone to another location to create an alibi later and mislead the police.

The accused ordered the acid from Flipkart, senior police officer Sagar Preet Hooda said in the statement today.

Sachin and the schoolgirl knew each other, but had a fallout in September, after which Sachin decided on the acid attack.

"During interrogation, on the basis of technical evidence it has been found that the accused procured acid from Flipkart. Further investigation is going on in the matter," Mr Hooda said.

On getting information about the attack, the police quickly formed teams under senior officer M Harsha Vardhan to trace the accused.

"Based on information developed from witnesses and local sources, the accused were identified and arrested…within hours of the incident," the police said in the statement.

The teenager has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. She has suffered 8 per cent burns, Dr BL Sherwal from the hospital told NDTV. "How deep the burns are would be known between 48-72 hours of the injury. Her condition is currently stable."

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal expressed concern over the incident, questioning why the sale of acid cannot be restricted so that such heinous crimes can be prevented.