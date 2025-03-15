Man Assaulted, Taxi Vandalised As Holi Celebration Turns Violent In Delhi

A Holi celebration turned violent in Dwarka's Goyla Dairy area after a heated argument over splashed colour led to an assault and the vandalism of a taxi, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Chhath Ghat Park in Goyla Dairy, where Raju Kumar (35), a resident of Qutub Vihar Phase 1, had gone to meet his friend Rajesh in his taxi, the official said.

While playing Holi, they accidentally splashed colour onto a local boy, triggering an argument.

In the heat of the moment, Raju allegedly hit the boy, following which the latter left the spot.

"Shortly after, the boy returned with his friends and allegedly assaulted Raju and his friend. The group also vandalised the taxi, breaking its windows," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and rushed the complainant to the hospital. However, Raju did not give his statement on the day of the incident.

On Saturday, he appeared at the police station, provided his statement and legal action was initiated.

The suspects, who are local residents, are currently under investigation, and police have stated that further action will be taken.

