Man Arrested With Over 800 Kg Of Firecrackers In Delhi's Sadar Bazar: Cops

A man was arrested with more than 800 kilograms of firecrackers from north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Wednesday, police said.

Khurshid Alam (32), a native of Bihar, planned to sell the firecrackers and had stored them in a toy godown in Sadar Bazar's Gandhi Market, they said.

The Delhi government banned the manufacturing, sale, storage and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the national capital last month to check pollution levels in winter.

Following a tip-off, a police team reached the godown and found 806 kilograms of firecrackers stored there. The godown was used for used for storing toys, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) M K Meena said.

Alam was arrested from the spot, police said.

During investigation, it was found that Alam came to Delhi two years ago and used to sell toys in the Sadar Bazar area. He told police that he bought the firecrackers with the help of a man from the Haryana border, they said

