Man Arrested In Delhi For Harassing 200 Women On Facebook

The police said Vijay is a resident of Gurugram and was arrested on Tuesday (Representational)

A man from Haryana was arrested for harassing over 200 women on social networking website Facebook. The man would create fake accounts - posing as a girl - and befriend other girls. He would then download their pictures and morph them with nude pictures. Using the morphed pictures, he would allegedly force the women to reply on his vulgar messages.

The police said Vijay is a resident of Gurugram and was arrested on Tuesday from his residence.

"During investigation, it was found that Vijay would create many fake facebook accounts of girls and send them ''friend requests''. He befriended many women and later obtained their photos from their profiles without their consent," Deputy Commissioner of Police Anyesh Roy said.

"Police said Vijay worked at IGIA as a helper. He later made various fake accounts of girls and men on Facebook. Many women accepted his request on the false belief that those accounts belonged to a girl," Mr Roy added.

"When a victim accepted his ''friend request'', he would send her vulgar messages. If a woman resisted, he would send a morphed nude picture of hers. He also sent the nudes pics to their friends ," Mr Roy said.

Advertisement

"He harassed and threatened them if they did not respond to his vulgar chats," the officer said, adding he admitted he was in touch with more than 200 girls and was harassing them.

"A Delhi-based woman had complained to Delhi Police's Cyber Cell last year," The DCP said, adding the investigation was under way.

For more Delhi news, click here