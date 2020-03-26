Man Arrested For Calling Northeast Woman 'Corona', Spitting On Her: Delhi Police

The man allegedly harassed the woman from northeast, police said (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly spitting paan at a woman and calling her ''coronavirus'' in Delhi's Vijay Nagar, police said.

According to Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West, the accused has been identified as Gaurav Vohra. A scooty has also been seized from him, he said.

The man allegedly harassed the woman from northeast.

After her complaint, a case was registered against the person.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to all States and Union Territories, asking them to take appropriate action against those who are harassing people from the northeast by linking them with COVID-19.