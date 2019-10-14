Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping, Killing 16-Year-Old In Delhi: Police

A case under POCSO and other relevant sections has been registered. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl after raping her in west Delhi's Naraina, the police said on Sunday.

The accused and the girl lived in the same locality, they said.

The police said they were informed by the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital about the death of the girl on Saturday.

According to the police, the girl was found dead by her parents in the morning. No external injuries were found on the victim's body.

"We checked the spot and after the MLC report found that the woman was raped," a senior police officer said.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the accused had come to visit her before the incident, the officer said.

A case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, he said.

The post-mortem report is awaited, he added.

