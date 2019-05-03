Man Arrested At Delhi Metro Station Allegedly With 13 Live Bullets

Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by the law. (FILE PHOTO)

A man was arrested at Delhi's Chawri Bazar metro station for allegedly carrying over a dozen live bullets in his bag, a senior official said on Friday.

Satyabhan Singh, 57, was arrested by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the metro station on Thursday evening after the on-duty baggage scanning official detected some bullet-like items in his bag, he said.

"A total of 13 live bullets were recovered from the bag of the passenger," the official said, adding he was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Satyabhan Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, had no valid documents to justify carrying the ammunition. He has been charged under the Arms Act, the official said.

Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by the law.

