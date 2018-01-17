Man Allegedly Murders Wife, Son In Front Of Two Other Children In Delhi

Ms Sunita and her son were allegedly hit multiple times with a blunt object, they said.
The couple married in 2005 and they would regularly fight, officials said, adding that the woman had even filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband.
The case was in court but the couple had reached a settlement. The woman lived away from her husband for a year and had recently returned, they said.
The incident came to light when Prakash's brother came to her place and failed to get any response even after repeated knocks, the police said.
Comments
The accused is still at large and the murder weapon is also missing, officials said.