Man Tried To Rape Girl In South Delhi Park. She 'Smacked Him In The Face'

A labourer has been arrested after a 26-year-old advocate alleged that a man attempted to rape her inside a park in south Delhi.

Sharing her ordeal in a series of Facebook posts, the woman said she was walking in the lane of Kailash Hills towards Central Park in Amar Colony last Thursday.

"Suddenly I felt someone holding me and pulling me inside a park. This park is not easy to enter as it has a two fenced door... In a few seconds i was inside the park and this man was holding my waist approaching me for some sexual act. I tried to take his hands off and smacked his face hard," she said in a post.

The advocate said when she tried to catch hold of the accused and hit him, he hit her back and managed to flee by climbing up the wall.

The man was arrested the same day after the woman accompanied a police officer to the park, where the accused was spotted sitting. The accused is a 30-year-old labourer, who resides in the jhuggis nearby.

The woman claimed that she found it insensitive the way her complaint was handled, police said, adding that they were looking into the matter.

