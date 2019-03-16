Man, 62, Arrested In Delhi For Allegedly Supplying Ammunition To Criminals

Police added the man also helped people get fake arms licenses. (Representational)

A-62-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying ammunition illegally to criminals based in Delhi-NCR and Punjab, police said on Saturday.

Amarlal, a native of Punjab's Abohar, was arrested on Friday at Sonia Vihar Pushta road in Delhi, where he had arrived to deliver a huge cache of ammunition to his contact, police said.

Police recovered a total of 1,000 live cartridges of .32 pistol, 1,000 live cartridges of .315 pistol and Rs 25,000 from the man.

Police said Amarlal bought ammunition at a cost of Rs 125-150 per cartridge from a known gun house owner in Haryana's Ambala and sold them to criminals for Rs 200-250 per cartridge.

He has been allegedly supplying ammunition to criminals since 2002.

Police added Amarlal also helped people get fake arms licenses.

He was first arrested by the CBI in a fake arms license case in 2002 and later on by local police in the Arms Act cases, police said.

